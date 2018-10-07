Kings' Jonathan Quick: Officially out Sunday
Quick (lower body) will not play in Sunday's tilt against Detroit, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Jack Campbell will draw the start while Peter Budaj was recalled from AHL Ontario to serve as backup. With Quick's health being in question, Campbell and Budaj could split time until he returns.
