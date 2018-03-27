Kings' Jonathan Quick: On mission to help team clinch playoff spot

Quick led the Kings to the ice for pregame warmups Monday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports. As a result, he'll be the home starter against the Flames.

This will be the 60th appearance of the season for Quick, who's started all but one of those games so far. He loves facing this divisional opponent based on a 1.92 GAA and .922 save percentage between 27 outings. The Kings only need one point to clinch a playoff berth, so it makes a lot of sense that John Stevens is going with his top goalie instead of sparsely utilized backup Jack Campbell.