Quick is the projected road starter for Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Oilers, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Quick played well in Monday's Game 1 against Edmonton, stopping 36 of 39 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll try to help the Kings return to LA for Friday's Game 3 with a commanding 2-0 series lead by securing a second straight win over the same Oilers squad Wednesday.