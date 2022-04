Quick is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Blue Jackets.

Quick struggled in his last start Wednesday against the Avalanche, surrendering three goals on just 10 shots before being replaced by Cal Petersen midway through the first period of the eventual 9-3 loss. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and pick up his 19th win of the season in a home matchup with a Columbus team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this year, 15th in the NHL.