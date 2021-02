Quick let in three goals on 30 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Quick surrendered all three goals in a span of 3:03 during the first period. The Kings' offense wasn't able to cover the damage, so Quick took his first loss since Feb. 5. The 35-year-old dropped to 5-3-2 with a 2.85 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 10 appearances. With the second half of a back-to-back versus the Wild on tap Saturday, Quick will likely watch from the bench while Cal Petersen takes a turn in the crease.