Kings' Jonathan Quick: Out, but not on IR
Quick (lower body) is not listed on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.
On Sunday, Quick showed up on the TSN transaction log and designated for IR, but he currently doesn't carry that designation on the NHL's official site or the site that's run by the Kings. Still, there is no timeline for Quick's return from his latest lower-body injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.