Kings' Jonathan Quick: Out, but not on IR

Quick (lower body) is not listed on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.

On Sunday, Quick showed up on the TSN transaction log and designated for IR, but he currently doesn't carry that designation on the NHL's official site or the site that's run by the Kings. Still, there is no timeline for Quick's return from his latest lower-body injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories