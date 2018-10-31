Kings' Jonathan Quick: Out indefinitely
Quick (knee) will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus, the team announced Wednesday.
Quick has already missed a total of seven games due to injury this season and looks to be out long term with this latest knee issue. In his four outings, the netminder is winless with a disastrous 4.55 GAA and .845 save percentage -- both of which would represent career-worst numbers. With Quick out of action, Jack Campbell is slated to serve as the primary goaltender, with Peter Budaj in reserve. While it hasn't officially happened yet, Quick will no doubt be placed on injured reserve shortly.
