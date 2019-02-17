Kings' Jonathan Quick: Out with illness

Quick won't suit up for Saturday's game versus the Bruins due to an illness, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick left Saturday's morning skate early, and he wasn't present during warmups as Jack Campbell will get the start. The Kings will likely have to use an emergency backup for the time being, and they'll call up a goalie from AHL Manitoba if Quick can't shake this illness before Monday's game versus the Capitals.

