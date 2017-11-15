Kings' Jonathan Quick: Outdueled in loss to Canucks

Quick gave up three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Canucks.

That's three straight losses for Quick, who is still sporting a .930 save percentage on the season. While he was outdueled by Anders Nilsson in the loss, we wouldn't be too concerned given his 9-5-1 record and strong play overall this year. The 31-year-old doesn't get many nights off and usually bounces back well after a losing skid. Get him in your lineup next game and count on a rebound performance.