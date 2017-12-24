Kings' Jonathan Quick: Outdueled in loss to Sharks
Quick stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.
Quick turned in another excellent showing, but Martin Jones pitched a 28-save shutout in the opposing crease. Quick owns a 17-11-1 record with a .928 save percentage and remains one of the best fantasy goaltenders. He's given up two or fewer goals in three straight starts and is workhorse in the crease. He's as reliable as they come, so have him in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.
