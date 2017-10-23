Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Monday
Quick will get the starting nod for Monday's trip to Toronto, Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star reports.
Quick remains undefeated in regulation this season, as he has posted a 5-0-1 record with a .938 save percentage. The veteran has a lifetime 2.37 GAA versus the Leafs, but will face off with the league's most potent offense that is averaging 4.63 goals per outing.
