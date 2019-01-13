Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Saturday

Quick will tend the home twine during Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick sandwiched a 16-save shutout versus the Oilers between two ugly losses where he allowed a combined nine goals on 59 shots. He draws a red-hot Penguins team, which has won 10 of the last 11 games while averaging 4.27 goals per outing. Quick stands long odds to win this game considering he rarely gets enough offensive support anyway, but he could face enough shots that a stellar outing would still make him fantasy viable.