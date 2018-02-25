Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Saturday
Quick will tend twine in Saturday's game against the Oilers, NHL.com reports.
Quick has posted a .929 save percentage or better in six of the last seven contests, but he only recorded three wins as the Kings averaged just 2.43 goals per game in that span. The veteran netminder's efforts this season have covered up a lot of the Kings' offensive blemishes -- 19th in the league with 2.8 goals per game -- and he's playing well enough to warrant a start in most settings, especially against a shaky Oilers' squad.
