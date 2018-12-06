Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Thursday

Quick will start Thursday's home stand against the Devils, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Since returning from injury, Quick is 1-2-0 with a 1.69 GAA that includes a shutout performance over the Hurricanes. If the Kings are going to climb out of the bottom of the Pacific Division and avoid missing the playoffs, they will need the American netminder to play lights out the rest of the way.

More News
Our Latest Stories