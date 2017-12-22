Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Thursday
Quick led his team out for warmups Thursday night, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. This indicates that he'll start in goal against the visiting Avalanche.
After an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign, Quick has managed to stay healthy this season. He's looked like his typical brilliant self, posting a 16-10-1 record, 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage to complement a pair of shutouts over 27 appearances. Colorado hasn't played since Monday -- when the Avs beat the Penguins 4-2 on home ice -- and there's no doubt that Quick will take this next opponent seriously since it ranks eighth overall in goals per game (3.15) and team shooting percentage (10.6).
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows just one goal Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Steals 16th win in Philly•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine against Flyers•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stops 24 in loss to Blueshirts•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Rangers on Friday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Six-game winning streak snapped•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...