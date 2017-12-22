Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Thursday

Quick led his team out for warmups Thursday night, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports. This indicates that he'll start in goal against the visiting Avalanche.

After an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign, Quick has managed to stay healthy this season. He's looked like his typical brilliant self, posting a 16-10-1 record, 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage to complement a pair of shutouts over 27 appearances. Colorado hasn't played since Monday -- when the Avs beat the Penguins 4-2 on home ice -- and there's no doubt that Quick will take this next opponent seriously since it ranks eighth overall in goals per game (3.15) and team shooting percentage (10.6).