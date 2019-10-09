Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Wednesday
Quick will tend the road twine for Wednesday's game versus the Canucks.
Quick will start the latter half of back-to-back games, and he's looking to bounce back from a dreadful season opener where he allowed six goals on 31 shots to the Oilers. If Quick can get back on track, it appears the Kings' offense can help him mark the win column as well, as it has scored 10 goals and averaged 36 shots on net per game thus far.
