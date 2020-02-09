Kings' Jonathan Quick: Pegged for Sunday's start
Quick will defend the road net in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick is seeking his first win of 2020. He's gone 0-6-1 with an .894 save percentage and 3.05 GAA. It's been a tough stretch, and the Rangers will be a difficult task, as they've won three of the last five while averaging 3.0 goals per game. However, counterpart Igor Shesterkin -- 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage -- could turn this into a goaltending dual even if Quick brings his "A Game".
