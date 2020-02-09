Quick will defend the road net in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick is seeking his first win of 2020. He's gone 0-6-1 with an .894 save percentage and 3.05 GAA. It's been a tough stretch, and the Rangers will be a difficult task, as they've won three of the last five while averaging 3.0 goals per game. However, counterpart Igor Shesterkin -- 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage -- could turn this into a goaltending dual even if Quick brings his "A Game".