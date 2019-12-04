Play

Quick will protect the road goal in Wednesday's matchup against the Capitals, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.

Quick watched from the bench for the last two games while Jack Campbell started, but the veteran will get back into action. He's struggled this year with an .882 save percentage and 3.36 GAA, and the Caps provide a difficult task, as they lead the league standings and rank second with 3.66 goals per contest.

