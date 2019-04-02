Kings' Jonathan Quick: Peppered for seven against Flames

Quick was pulled in the third period after giving up seven goals on 25 shots in a 7-2 loss to Calgary on Monday.

Well, that escalated quickly. Despite the Flames limiting Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan to under 12:30 of ice time, Calgary still lit Quick up in the third period, scoring all seven goals of the night at even strength. His GAA for the year is now 3.41, a full goal higher than last year's total, summing up just how disastrous this year has been for Quick.