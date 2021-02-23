Quick turned aside 31 saves in a 3-0 shutout over the Blues on Monday.

Quick is on fire right now. The venerable Los Angeles netminder has won his last three starts, two of them via shutout, with a scorching .975 save percentage. His hot streak comes immediately on the heels of back-to-back starts in which he was lit up for a total of nine goals and was chased to the bench in one of those outings. It's hard to totally trust Quick going forward -- his save percentage over the previous two seasons was just .896 -- but fantasy mangers might want to consider utilizing him through this current run.