Kings' Jonathan Quick: Placed on injured reserve

Quick (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Quick was expected to face a one-game suspension for sitting out the NHL All-Star Game, but it appears he is dealing with a more serious ailment. The Kings used a retroactive designation for the netminder, which will allow them to activate him as early as Feb. 1 against Nashville. Darcy Kuemper figures to see the bulk of the starts in Quick's absence.

