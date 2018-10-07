Kings' Jonathan Quick: Placed on IR

Quick (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports

Quick's absence was already known for Sunday's home game, and now he'll have to miss at least a week of action to recover. He's eligible to come back Oct. 14, but given that the Kings will be in the midst of the eastern Canadian swing at that point, he's likely to be out until Oct. 18 when the Islanders visit Los Angeles. As for your fantasy roster, backup Jack Campbell could be an attractive streaming option for Oct. 11 at Montreal and Oct. 13 at Ottawa, but you'll want to look elsewhere when the Kings face the high-octane offenses of Winnipeg and Toronto.