Kings' Jonathan Quick: Plays half of Tuesday's game

Quick received the start for his preseason debut Tuesday night, allowing two goals on nine shots to the Coyotes over 30:06 before Cal Petersen took over to finish the game. The Kings lost the split-squad game, 4-3.

Quick yielded a power-play goal to Brendan Perlini in the first period, and then prospect Conor Garland put one past him in the second. Unlike the 2016-17 campaign, Quick managed to stay healthy last season, posting a 33-28-3 record (five shutouts), 2.40 GAA and .921 save percentage. He stood on his head against the Golden Knights in the preseason, but the young club still swept the Kings in the conference quarterfinals, despite Quick's sterling 1.55 GAA and .947 save mark over those four games.