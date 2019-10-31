Kings' Jonathan Quick: Poor penalty killing in loss
Quick allowed five goals on 49 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.
Four of the five goals allowed came while the Kings were shorthanded. Quick had to face the dangerous Canucks' power play six times, and he was not up to task. The 33-year-old is beginning to slip again, with 14 goals allowed in his last three starts. Quick is 2-6-0 with a 4.60 GAA and an .865 save percentage in nine games. Saturday's home game versus the Blackhawks may be a good time for coach Todd McLellan to give Jack Campbell a turn in the crease.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.