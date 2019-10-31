Quick allowed five goals on 49 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Four of the five goals allowed came while the Kings were shorthanded. Quick had to face the dangerous Canucks' power play six times, and he was not up to task. The 33-year-old is beginning to slip again, with 14 goals allowed in his last three starts. Quick is 2-6-0 with a 4.60 GAA and an .865 save percentage in nine games. Saturday's home game versus the Blackhawks may be a good time for coach Todd McLellan to give Jack Campbell a turn in the crease.