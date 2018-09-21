Kings' Jonathan Quick: Powerless against Knights
Quick allowed six goals on 23 shots Thursday night, taking a 7-2 defeat at home to Vegas.
That's a performance that Kings fans and fantasy owners hope Quick has out of his system for good, as the William Karlsson-Jonathan Marchessault-Reilly Smith line dominated this game. Quick has to be better than this and history says he will be, as a .739 save percentage and six goals conceded are completely out of character for a netminder of his caliber.
