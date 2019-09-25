Kings' Jonathan Quick: Projected to start in Anaheim
King is slated to start in goal Wednesday against the Ducks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick struggled in his preseason debut Sept. 17 against Arizona, surrendering three goals on 10 shots. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back in what could be his final taste of game action before the Kings open the regular season against Edmonton on Oct. 5.
