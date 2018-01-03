Kings' Jonathan Quick: Protecting twine Tuesday

Quick will patrol the crease Tuesday against Edmonton, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick will make his sixth consecutive start for the Kings, and he's posted a 3-1-1 record with a .939 save percentage in his previous five. The Oilers have lost three straight, and they've only capitalized twice on their last 22 power-play opportunities, which will only make it easier for the Kings' top penalty-kill unit. Quick continues to be a stellar option nightly for his fantasy owners.