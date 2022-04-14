Quick allowed three goals on 10 shots in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Quick and the Kings were under siege from the opening faceoff. He lasted just 10:15 before Cal Petersen was brought in. The Kings' offense did enough to get Quick off the hook, but this was still an ugly outing. The 36-year-old is at 18-13-9 with a 2.72 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 41 contests. The Kings return home to face the Blue Jackets on Saturday, but it's unclear which goalie will get the nod for that game.