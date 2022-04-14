Quick allowed three goals on 10 shots in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Quick and the Kings were under siege from the opening faceoff. He lasted just 10:15 before Cal Petersen was brought in. The Kings' offense did enough to get Quick off the hook, but this was still an ugly outing. The 36-year-old is at 18-13-9 with a 2.72 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 41 contests. The Kings return home to face the Blue Jackets on Saturday, but it's unclear which goalie will get the nod for that game.

More News