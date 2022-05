Quick allowed four goals on 17 shots in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Quick was pulled midway through the second period after yielding a second goal to Zach Hyman. Cal Petersen finished the game, but he didn't really do any better against an Oilers offense that has clicked in the last two games. Quick has yielded 13 goals on 92 shots in three playoff appearances, and it remains to be seen which goalie gets the nod in Sunday's Game 4.