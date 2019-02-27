Kings' Jonathan Quick: Pulled in loss to Carolina
Quick allowed six goals on 20 shots before he was replaced by Jack Campbell in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Quick has now given up six goals in three of his last five starts. The Kings are a complete disaster, so as valuable as the American netminder has been in past seasons, he is borderline unplayable in 2018-19. Following Tuesday's loss, Quick's record moves to 11-17-5.
