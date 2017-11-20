Kings' Jonathan Quick: Pulled in loss to Golden Knights

Quick was pulled Sunday against Vegas after allowing three goals on nine shots.

It's tough times for Quick fantasy goers. The 31-year-old has lost five straight games and seen his save percentage dip to .926 in the process. He'd been having a fantastic start to the year before starting to struggle against the red-hot Lightning earlier in the month. While the losing skid isn't fun, we wouldn't be too worried. Quick was excellent in the recent losses to Boston and San Jose and should bounce back. He starts almost every game for Los Angeles and should improve on his 9-7-1 record sometime in the near-future.