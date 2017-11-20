Kings' Jonathan Quick: Pulled in loss to Golden Knights
Quick was pulled Sunday against Vegas after allowing three goals on nine shots.
It's tough times for Quick fantasy goers. The 31-year-old has lost five straight games and seen his save percentage dip to .926 in the process. He'd been having a fantastic start to the year before starting to struggle against the red-hot Lightning earlier in the month. While the losing skid isn't fun, we wouldn't be too worried. Quick was excellent in the recent losses to Boston and San Jose and should bounce back. He starts almost every game for Los Angeles and should improve on his 9-7-1 record sometime in the near-future.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...