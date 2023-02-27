Quick allowed three goals on seven shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Quick allowed a goal to Alexis Lafreniere in the first period and a pair to Vincent Trocheck early in the second before he was replaced by Pheonix Copley. Quick had won his previous three outings coming into Sunday's game, despite a subpar .850 save percentage in that span. The 37-year-old netminder falls to 11-13-4 with a .876 save percentage this season. Copley seems to have a firm grip on the starting job in Los Angeles.