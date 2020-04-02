Quick had a middling season between the pipes before the hiatus, getting his goals against average back under 3 but failing to reach his usual save percentage numbers.

A 2.79 GAA is a solid effort given the lack of defense in front of him, but goaltenders' fantasy numbers are unfortunately correlated with their team's success. Quick is now a matchup-based play, as Los Angeles' struggles and the issues of age have reduced him from the sure start he once was.