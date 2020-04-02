Kings' Jonathan Quick: Puts up solid GAA
Quick had a middling season between the pipes before the hiatus, getting his goals against average back under 3 but failing to reach his usual save percentage numbers.
A 2.79 GAA is a solid effort given the lack of defense in front of him, but goaltenders' fantasy numbers are unfortunately correlated with their team's success. Quick is now a matchup-based play, as Los Angeles' struggles and the issues of age have reduced him from the sure start he once was.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.