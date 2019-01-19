Kings' Jonathan Quick: Ready for action
Quick led the Kings to the ice for warmups Saturday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports. As a result, the goalie will be the road starter versus the Avalanche.
Forty saves weren't enough for Quick in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild, and now he's about to battle an Avalanche team with a top line that's combined for 191 points through 47 contests. Quick is arguably the Kings' best penalty killer, which doesn't bode well in this matchup against the league's seventh-best offense.
