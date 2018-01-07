Kings' Jonathan Quick: Ready for home start

Quick will patrol the crease Saturday against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Quick will look to keep a stagnant Predators offense from heating up. The Predators have scored just eight goals in five games and capitalized on just two of 17 power-play chances in that span. Since the calendar flip, Quick posted a shutout against the Oilers on Jan. 2, but he came back two nights later to allow four goals on 41 shots for a loss to Calgary. This inconsistency is troubling, but the Preds' current state could make this a favorable matchup.