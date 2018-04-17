Kings' Jonathan Quick: Receives Game 4 starting nod
Quick is slated to defend the net during Game 4 against the Golden Knights, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick posted a couple of solid outings on the road in Vegas in Games 1 and 2, but he struggled to the tune of an .885 save percentage and 3.10 GAA in his first playoff game on home ice. Now facing a 3-0 deficit, the veteran netminder will need a boost in offensive support if he's to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Golden Knights.
