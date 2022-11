Quick will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick is coming off of a 21-save shutout win over the Wild in his previous start. He hasn't lost in regulation in his last four starts, allowing just seven goals in that span. The Blackhawks have averaged only 2.83 goals per game this season, so this is a favorable matchup for Quick to keep things rolling.