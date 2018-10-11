Kings' Jonathan Quick: Remains off ice
Quick (lower body) is still not skating with the team in practice, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick was already certain to be out through Monday thanks to an IR designation and the Kings navigating through Quebec and Ontario. But this suggests that he's not very close to returning and Jack Campbell will continue to shoulder the load for the time being. If you've got an IR spot to use, stash Quick and look for some extra help until he returns.
