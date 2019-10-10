Kings' Jonathan Quick: Retrieves puck frequently

Quick was lit up for eight goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Canucks.

There was no mercy hook from coach Todd McLellan on Wednesday night, as the coach left the veteran goalie in the crease for the whole shellacking. Quick isn't doing himself any favors with 14 goals allowed in his two starts this season. If he continues to struggle, the Connecticut native may start losing time to Jack Campbell.

More News
Our Latest Stories