Kings' Jonathan Quick: Returns to practice

Quick (lower body) returned to practice Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick was "back in his crease" during Wednesday's practice which, according to Rosen, indicates he's "very close" to returning to game action. It's safe to assume the American netminder won't be cleared in time for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders, but his return to practice suggests he could be ready to rock as soon as Saturday against Buffalo.