Kings' Jonathan Quick: Road starter Saturday

Quick will defend the Kings' crease Saturday in Pittsburgh, Curits Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick's recent injury troubles appear to have caught up to him, as his 3.30 GAA and .892 save percentage are far worse than his 2.30 and .916 career marks. While he draws a Penguins team that's playing its second game in as many nights, Quick will be fighting an uphill battle considering Los Angeles averages a league-low 2.15 goals per game while Pittsburgh comes in ranked eighth with 3.39 goals per contest.