Kings' Jonathan Quick: Road starter Saturday
Quick will defend the Kings' crease Saturday in Pittsburgh, Curits Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick's recent injury troubles appear to have caught up to him, as his 3.30 GAA and .892 save percentage are far worse than his 2.30 and .916 career marks. While he draws a Penguins team that's playing its second game in as many nights, Quick will be fighting an uphill battle considering Los Angeles averages a league-low 2.15 goals per game while Pittsburgh comes in ranked eighth with 3.39 goals per contest.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stuck on two wins this season•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in Columbus•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Still winless on road this season•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to take on Detroit•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Vanquishes Golden Knights•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Implied starter against Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...