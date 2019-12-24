Quick gave up four goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

All of the goals Quick allowed came in a span of 7:30 during the first period. He stopped all 13 shots over the final two periods of the game, but the damage was already done. Quick fell to 10-14-2 with a 3.05 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 26 games. He'll likely share an upcoming back-to-back with Jack Campbell -- the Kings visit the Sharks on Friday and the Canucks on Saturday.