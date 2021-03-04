Quick surrendered three goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Quick gave up all three goals in a span of 3:27 during the second period. Two came on the power play, while the third was scored on a turnover in the defensive zone by the Kings, so it's hard to fault Quick. The veteran goalie has a 5-4-2 record with a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 11 appearances. With a back-to-back versus the Blues on Friday and Saturday, Quick and Cal Petersen will probably split the next two games.