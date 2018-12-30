Kings' Jonathan Quick: Run over by Knights

Quick stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas' final goal was scored on an empty net. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Quick, but the 32-year-old still boasts a strong 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage through 11 outings in December as he puts a rough beginning to the season in his rear view mirror.

More News
Our Latest Stories