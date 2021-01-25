Quick made 28 saves in a 6-3 win over St. Louis on Sunday.

Quick's game went off the cliff over the last two years, so no-one expected much for the once sparkling former star. But he has put up two straight wins against Colorado and now St. Louis -- those are strong squads. Quick remains a risk given the drop off in his game. But this season is going to take some imaginative roster management to survive given the threat of IR stints everywhere. He may help you at some point, so don't forget his name.