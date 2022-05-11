Quick allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Quick allowed the Oilers back in late in the third period, letting a two-goal lead slip away. Adrian Kempe bailed him out just 1:12 into overtime to give the Kings a 3-2 series lead. Despite some occasionally shaky play, Quick has started all five of the Kings' games, allowing 17 tallies on 151 shots in one of the more high-scoring first-round series around the league. He'll look to close out the series in Thursday's Game 6 back in Los Angeles.