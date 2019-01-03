Kings' Jonathan Quick: Seeking 300th career win

Quick will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Lightning, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

Quick has played well recently, posting a 4-1-0 record in his last five appearances while registering an admirable 1.78 GAA and .936 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 300th career NHL win in a brutal home matchup with a red-hot Tampa Bay team that's won six straight games.