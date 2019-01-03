Kings' Jonathan Quick: Seeking 300th career win
Quick will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Lightning, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Quick has played well recently, posting a 4-1-0 record in his last five appearances while registering an admirable 1.78 GAA and .936 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 300th career NHL win in a brutal home matchup with a red-hot Tampa Bay team that's won six straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...