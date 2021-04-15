Quick led the Kings onto the ice, indicating he'll start Wednesday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.
Quick is seeking a third straight win after he allowed a combined five goals on 55 shots in his last two starts. The 35-year-old netminder will face a tough challenge from the Golden Knights, who are averaging 3.1 goals per game in their last 10 outings.
