Kings' Jonathan Quick: Serves as starter Tuesday
Quick will get Tuesday's road start against the Canucks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick halted his five-game losing streak Sunday against the Rangers when he steered away 21 of 23 shots. The veteran backstop didn't play great in the previous slump, but his offensive support was lackluster as well, scoring just 10 goals in that span. Quick will look to continue his upward trajectory while keeping the Canucks, who have scored just two goals in two games, down.
