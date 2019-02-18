Kings' Jonathan Quick: Serving as backup Monday
Quick (illness) will suit up against Washington on Monday, but won't get the start, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.
It seems the decision not to start Quick is more precautionary than anything, so he should almost certainly be between the pipes versus Nashville on Thursday. The veteran netminder is sporting a career-worst 3.09 GAA and .899 save percentage, but has avoided most of the blame for the Kings' disappointing season. With a lack of offensive support, the Connecticut native will likely miss the 20-win mark for just the third time in his career.
